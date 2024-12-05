Secret Service Overhaul: A New Era of Security Post-Trump Assassination Attempts
The U.S. Secret Service's acting director Ronald Rowe detailed security changes made after assassination attempts on President-elect Trump. Rowe testified to a House panel about agency reforms, addressing staffing issues and communication flaws that emerged during the incidents, emphasizing a commitment to improving security standards.
In a compelling testimony before the U.S. House of Representatives panel, Acting Director of the U.S. Secret Service Ronald Rowe highlighted a sweeping overhaul of agency security practices following two failed assassination attempts on President-elect Donald Trump earlier this year. Rowe explained the changes made, which included increased staff training and improved communication with local law enforcement, to prevent future security breaches.
Rowe's testimony, delivered to a bipartisan House task force, came as the panel prepared to vote on a report examining the agency's response to the July shooting. The incident during a Trump rally in Pennsylvania, where a gunman shot and injured Trump and killed another, was a significant security lapse. Rowe acknowledged the tragedy and defended the agency's actions while pledging further improvements.
Republican Representative Mike Kelly praised Rowe's leadership in implementing substantial reforms and addressing the Secret Service's 'culture of complacency.' A subsequent Trump rally in the same location exhibited markedly enhanced security, underscoring the agency's renewed commitment to its vital protective mission.
(With inputs from agencies.)
