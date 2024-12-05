Left Menu

Political Tensions Flare as BRS MLA Kaushik Reddy Arrested

BRS MLA P Kaushik Reddy was arrested for allegedly obstructing and threatening a police official. This sparked protests and detentions of BRS leaders. Allegations against the Congress government for misusing police powers have been made, raising political tensions in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 05-12-2024 22:58 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 22:58 IST
Political Tensions Flare as BRS MLA Kaushik Reddy Arrested
Kaushik Reddy
  • Country:
  • India

BRS MLA P Kaushik Reddy was arrested on charges of obstructing and threatening a police official, raising significant political tensions. His arrest, considered 'illegal' by Reddy, has led BRS supporters to protest across the state.

Following the arrest, BRS leaders, including former minister T Harish Rao, attempted to meet Reddy and were placed under preventive custody. Harish Rao later accused Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's administration of violating constitutional rights and using police to oppress opposition.

Reddy aimed to file a complaint regarding alleged phone tapping, pointing fingers at Telangana CM Revanth Reddy and police officials. BRS MLC K Kavitha denounced the actions as reminiscent of 'emergency rule' and called for withdrawal of cases against BRS members.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024