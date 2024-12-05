Political Tensions Flare as BRS MLA Kaushik Reddy Arrested
BRS MLA P Kaushik Reddy was arrested for allegedly obstructing and threatening a police official. This sparked protests and detentions of BRS leaders. Allegations against the Congress government for misusing police powers have been made, raising political tensions in the region.
BRS MLA P Kaushik Reddy was arrested on charges of obstructing and threatening a police official, raising significant political tensions. His arrest, considered 'illegal' by Reddy, has led BRS supporters to protest across the state.
Following the arrest, BRS leaders, including former minister T Harish Rao, attempted to meet Reddy and were placed under preventive custody. Harish Rao later accused Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's administration of violating constitutional rights and using police to oppress opposition.
Reddy aimed to file a complaint regarding alleged phone tapping, pointing fingers at Telangana CM Revanth Reddy and police officials. BRS MLC K Kavitha denounced the actions as reminiscent of 'emergency rule' and called for withdrawal of cases against BRS members.
(With inputs from agencies.)
