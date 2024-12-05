Paraguay Expels Chinese Diplomat Amid Tensions Over Taiwan Ties

In a surprising diplomatic move, Paraguay expelled senior Chinese envoy Xu Wei on Thursday, accusing him of meddling in its internal affairs and urging a breakup with Taiwan. Xu was given 24 hours to leave the country for allegedly advocating for Paraguay to sever its longstanding ties with Taiwan.

The Paraguayan Ministry of Foreign Affairs declared Xu Wei persona non grata after an unexpected appearance at the Paraguayan Congress, where he recommended the South American nation consider aligning with Beijing instead of Taipei. Paraguay remains steadfast as the only country in South America recognizing Taiwan.

The diplomatic dispute highlights China's growing influence in Latin America, where four countries have already switched their recognition to Beijing. Despite economic incentives, some Paraguayan lawmakers argue that stronger ties with China could benefit the nation, as evidenced by South America's booming trade with China, which nearly reached USD 500 billion in 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)