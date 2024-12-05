Left Menu

Paraguay Expels Chinese Diplomat Amid Tensions Over Taiwan Ties

Paraguay expelled Chinese diplomat Xu Wei for allegedly interfering in its domestic affairs by urging the nation to cut ties with Taiwan. The Paraguayan government remains steadfast in its recognition of Taiwan, despite pressure from Beijing. Recent diplomatic challenges highlight the growing tensions in Latin America regarding Taiwan's status.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Asuncion | Updated: 05-12-2024 23:11 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 23:11 IST
Paraguay Expels Chinese Diplomat Amid Tensions Over Taiwan Ties
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Paraguay

In a surprising diplomatic move, Paraguay expelled senior Chinese envoy Xu Wei on Thursday, accusing him of meddling in its internal affairs and urging a breakup with Taiwan. Xu was given 24 hours to leave the country for allegedly advocating for Paraguay to sever its longstanding ties with Taiwan.

The Paraguayan Ministry of Foreign Affairs declared Xu Wei persona non grata after an unexpected appearance at the Paraguayan Congress, where he recommended the South American nation consider aligning with Beijing instead of Taipei. Paraguay remains steadfast as the only country in South America recognizing Taiwan.

The diplomatic dispute highlights China's growing influence in Latin America, where four countries have already switched their recognition to Beijing. Despite economic incentives, some Paraguayan lawmakers argue that stronger ties with China could benefit the nation, as evidenced by South America's booming trade with China, which nearly reached USD 500 billion in 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024