Left Menu

Congress Shake-Up in Uttar Pradesh: A Strategic Move

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has dissolved the Uttar Pradesh unit's committees, aiming to reorganize and strengthen the party at the grassroots. This step follows the Lok Sabha polls and bypolls, where Congress opted not to contest, supporting allies instead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2024 23:57 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 23:57 IST
Congress Shake-Up in Uttar Pradesh: A Strategic Move
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a major strategic shift, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has announced the dissolution of the party's pradesh, district, city, and block committees in Uttar Pradesh with immediate effect.

The decision comes after the Lok Sabha elections and recent bypolls in the state, where Congress abstained from fielding candidates, choosing instead to back the Samajwadi Party and other INDIA bloc allies across nine seats.

This move is widely seen as an effort to reorganize and reinvigorate the party's presence at the grassroots level, as affirmed by Congress general secretary organization K C Venugopal in an official statement. The Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) is currently under the leadership of Ajay Rai.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinians in Gaza, an accusation Israel rejects, reports AP.

Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinian...

 Global
2
Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controversy

Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controv...

 Global
3
Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

 Global
4
Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024