Congress Shake-Up in Uttar Pradesh: A Strategic Move

In a major strategic shift, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has announced the dissolution of the party's pradesh, district, city, and block committees in Uttar Pradesh with immediate effect.

The decision comes after the Lok Sabha elections and recent bypolls in the state, where Congress abstained from fielding candidates, choosing instead to back the Samajwadi Party and other INDIA bloc allies across nine seats.

This move is widely seen as an effort to reorganize and reinvigorate the party's presence at the grassroots level, as affirmed by Congress general secretary organization K C Venugopal in an official statement. The Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) is currently under the leadership of Ajay Rai.

(With inputs from agencies.)