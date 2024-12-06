Left Menu

Macron's Determined Stance Amidst Government Upheaval

French President Emmanuel Macron affirmed his commitment to stay in office until his mandate ends in May 2027. This announcement came following the fall of his government, led by Michel Barnier. Macron assured the nation of appointing a new prime minister shortly.

Updated: 06-12-2024 00:47 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 00:47 IST
In a decisive address to the nation, French President Emmanuel Macron pledged to complete his term, which concludes in May 2027, despite recent political turmoil. This promise came a day after lawmakers ousted his government headed by Michel Barnier.

Macron, during a succinct ten-minute speech, reassured the public, "The mandate you have given me is for 5 years and I will exercise it until the very end." His words aimed to restore stability and confidence among the French populace.

Looking forward, the President confirmed plans to appoint a new prime minister in the "coming days," demonstrating his intent to swiftly navigate through the current political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

