Macron's Determined Stance Amidst Government Upheaval

In a decisive address to the nation, French President Emmanuel Macron pledged to complete his term, which concludes in May 2027, despite recent political turmoil. This promise came a day after lawmakers ousted his government headed by Michel Barnier.

Macron, during a succinct ten-minute speech, reassured the public, "The mandate you have given me is for 5 years and I will exercise it until the very end." His words aimed to restore stability and confidence among the French populace.

Looking forward, the President confirmed plans to appoint a new prime minister in the "coming days," demonstrating his intent to swiftly navigate through the current political landscape.

