Trump's Envoy Aims for Middle East Ceasefire Breakthrough

In a crucial diplomatic mission, Steve Witkoff, appointed by President-elect Donald Trump as Middle East envoy, has engaged in high-level discussions in Israel and Qatar. The focus of the talks aims to resolve the ongoing conflict in Gaza, with hopes of brokering a ceasefire agreement and securing hostage releases.

According to a U.S. official, Witkoff met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, emphasizing the cooperative efforts between incoming Trump and outgoing Biden administrations to address the crisis effectively.

The ongoing negotiations follow Trump's recent demands for the release of hostages by Hamas before he assumes office. The conflict, which began in October 2023 following an attack by Hamas militants, remains a pressing issue as international mediators strive to end the violence.

