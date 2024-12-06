Left Menu

Trump's Envoy Aims for Middle East Ceasefire Breakthrough

Steve Witkoff, Donald Trump's Middle East envoy, held talks in Israel and Qatar to broker a ceasefire and address hostage situations in Gaza. Coordinating with Biden's team, Witkoff's efforts build on previous peace talks in the region. Success hinges on the release of hostages by Hamas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 06-12-2024 01:45 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 01:45 IST
Trump's Envoy Aims for Middle East Ceasefire Breakthrough
  • Country:
  • United States

In a crucial diplomatic mission, Steve Witkoff, appointed by President-elect Donald Trump as Middle East envoy, has engaged in high-level discussions in Israel and Qatar. The focus of the talks aims to resolve the ongoing conflict in Gaza, with hopes of brokering a ceasefire agreement and securing hostage releases.

According to a U.S. official, Witkoff met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, emphasizing the cooperative efforts between incoming Trump and outgoing Biden administrations to address the crisis effectively.

The ongoing negotiations follow Trump's recent demands for the release of hostages by Hamas before he assumes office. The conflict, which began in October 2023 following an attack by Hamas militants, remains a pressing issue as international mediators strive to end the violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinians in Gaza, an accusation Israel rejects, reports AP.

Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinian...

 Global
2
Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controversy

Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controv...

 Global
3
Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

 Global
4
Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024