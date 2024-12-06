Paraguay Expels Chinese Diplomat Over Alleged Interference

In a significant diplomatic move, Paraguay has expelled Chinese diplomat Xu Wei, following allegations of interference in the country's internal affairs. The Paraguayan foreign ministry announced the cancellation of Xu's visa, giving him a 24-hour notice to leave the nation.

The expulsion stems from claims that Xu attempted to disrupt the longstanding relationship between Paraguay and Taiwan. The Taiwanese embassy in Paraguay accused the envoy of entering the nation to undermine its firm friendship with Taiwan. Reports suggest that Xu visited Congress with opposition lawmakers, urging Paraguay to switch its recognition from Taiwan to China, promising benefits for the country's soy industry.

Paraguay remains the only Latin American country maintaining formal relations with Taiwan, a stance that has affected its grain exports to China. The Chinese government views Taiwan as a part of its territory, a claim firmly rejected by Taipei, which declares that only the island's citizens can decide their future. Xu was reportedly in Paraguay for a UNESCO meeting but violated his visa by engaging in inappropriate internal politics, according to Deputy Foreign Minister Juan Baiardi.

(With inputs from agencies.)