Left Menu

Paraguay Expels Chinese Diplomat Over Alleged Interference

Paraguay expelled Chinese diplomat Xu Wei for alleged interference in domestic affairs. Xu reportedly tried to undermine Paraguay's ties with Taiwan, which supports local farmers by holding back grain exports to China. Paraguay remains Taiwan's only formal ally in South America.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-12-2024 02:04 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 02:04 IST
Paraguay Expels Chinese Diplomat Over Alleged Interference
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant diplomatic move, Paraguay has expelled Chinese diplomat Xu Wei, following allegations of interference in the country's internal affairs. The Paraguayan foreign ministry announced the cancellation of Xu's visa, giving him a 24-hour notice to leave the nation.

The expulsion stems from claims that Xu attempted to disrupt the longstanding relationship between Paraguay and Taiwan. The Taiwanese embassy in Paraguay accused the envoy of entering the nation to undermine its firm friendship with Taiwan. Reports suggest that Xu visited Congress with opposition lawmakers, urging Paraguay to switch its recognition from Taiwan to China, promising benefits for the country's soy industry.

Paraguay remains the only Latin American country maintaining formal relations with Taiwan, a stance that has affected its grain exports to China. The Chinese government views Taiwan as a part of its territory, a claim firmly rejected by Taipei, which declares that only the island's citizens can decide their future. Xu was reportedly in Paraguay for a UNESCO meeting but violated his visa by engaging in inappropriate internal politics, according to Deputy Foreign Minister Juan Baiardi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinians in Gaza, an accusation Israel rejects, reports AP.

Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinian...

 Global
2
Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controversy

Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controv...

 Global
3
Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

 Global
4
Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024