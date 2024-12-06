Left Menu

Turmoil in Bangladesh: Tribunal Bans Hasina's Speeches Amid Political Chaos

A tribunal in Bangladesh has banned speeches by exiled former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina after mass protests and her ouster. Her speeches, considered potential interference in legal proceedings against her, were delivered from India. Hasina accuses current interim leader Muhammad Yunus of genocide and failing to protect minorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 06-12-2024 02:44 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 02:44 IST
Turmoil in Bangladesh: Tribunal Bans Hasina's Speeches Amid Political Chaos
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

A special tribunal in Bangladesh has prohibited the publication of any speeches by exiled former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. This comes after Hasina's virtual address to her Awami League supporters, accusing current interim leader Muhammad Yunus of genocide and failing to protect minorities.

Following mass protests, Hasina fled to India, facing numerous court cases and arrest warrants issued by the tribunal. Prosecutors argued that her speeches, disseminated on electronic media, could hinder investigations by influencing witnesses.

Amid growing tensions between India and Bangladesh, Hasina's ouster has led to significant security concerns, economic instability, and challenges to political unity under Yunus.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinians in Gaza, an accusation Israel rejects, reports AP.

Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinian...

 Global
2
Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controversy

Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controv...

 Global
3
Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

 Global
4
Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024