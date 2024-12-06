Turmoil in Bangladesh: Tribunal Bans Hasina's Speeches Amid Political Chaos
A tribunal in Bangladesh has banned speeches by exiled former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina after mass protests and her ouster. Her speeches, considered potential interference in legal proceedings against her, were delivered from India. Hasina accuses current interim leader Muhammad Yunus of genocide and failing to protect minorities.
A special tribunal in Bangladesh has prohibited the publication of any speeches by exiled former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. This comes after Hasina's virtual address to her Awami League supporters, accusing current interim leader Muhammad Yunus of genocide and failing to protect minorities.
Following mass protests, Hasina fled to India, facing numerous court cases and arrest warrants issued by the tribunal. Prosecutors argued that her speeches, disseminated on electronic media, could hinder investigations by influencing witnesses.
Amid growing tensions between India and Bangladesh, Hasina's ouster has led to significant security concerns, economic instability, and challenges to political unity under Yunus.
(With inputs from agencies.)
We once again call upon Bangladesh to take all steps for protection of minorities: Ministry of External Affairs.