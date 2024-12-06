Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns
President Joe Biden is considering preemptive pardons for current and former officials who might be targeted by the forthcoming Trump administration. Despite White House discussions, Biden has not made a final decision. Concerns grew after Trump's FBI Director pick, Kash Patel, promised retribution against critics of Trump.
President Joe Biden's administration is engaged in high-level deliberations over the possibility of issuing preemptive pardons to officials who could be targeted by the Trump administration.
The potential pardons have sparked internal debate about the implications of such a move, with discussions following Biden's controversial pardon of his son, Hunter Biden, on Sunday.
Highlighting the urgency is Trump's choice for FBI Director, Kash Patel, who has pledged retribution against critics of Trump, adding tension to the decision-making process.
