Left Menu

South Korea's Political Turmoil: Impeachment Calls Emerge

South Korea faces a political upheaval as the ruling party considers suspending President Yoon Suk Yeol’s powers following his martial law declaration. The People Power Party leader indicated a potential shift in stance, aligning with opposition efforts to impeach Yoon, who countered the move decisively in the National Assembly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 06-12-2024 06:18 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 06:18 IST
South Korea's Political Turmoil: Impeachment Calls Emerge
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korea's political landscape is in turmoil as ruling party leader Han Dong-hun suggests suspending the constitutional powers of President Yoon Suk Yeol. The surprising statement came on Friday, marking a potential shift in the People Power Party's stance.

The change in attitude comes in the wake of President Yoon's controversial imposition of martial law earlier this week, which lasted approximately six hours. This drastic action prompted immediate backlash and impeachment calls from the main opposition Democratic Party and other smaller parties.

Despite the initial resistance to impeachment from his own party, pressure mounts as the National Assembly swiftly overturned Yoon's martial law enactment, compelling his Cabinet to revoke it before dawn on Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinians in Gaza, an accusation Israel rejects, reports AP.

Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinian...

 Global
2
Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controversy

Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controv...

 Global
3
Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

 Global
4
Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024