South Korea's Political Turmoil: Impeachment Calls Emerge
South Korea faces a political upheaval as the ruling party considers suspending President Yoon Suk Yeol’s powers following his martial law declaration. The People Power Party leader indicated a potential shift in stance, aligning with opposition efforts to impeach Yoon, who countered the move decisively in the National Assembly.
South Korea's political landscape is in turmoil as ruling party leader Han Dong-hun suggests suspending the constitutional powers of President Yoon Suk Yeol. The surprising statement came on Friday, marking a potential shift in the People Power Party's stance.
The change in attitude comes in the wake of President Yoon's controversial imposition of martial law earlier this week, which lasted approximately six hours. This drastic action prompted immediate backlash and impeachment calls from the main opposition Democratic Party and other smaller parties.
Despite the initial resistance to impeachment from his own party, pressure mounts as the National Assembly swiftly overturned Yoon's martial law enactment, compelling his Cabinet to revoke it before dawn on Wednesday.
