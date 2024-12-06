Left Menu

Trump Taps Perdue For China, With Trade Tensions On Horizon

President-elect Donald Trump plans to appoint former Sen. David Perdue as the ambassador to China amidst rising economic tensions. While Perdue carries experience, Trump's threats of tariffs on key trade partners could spark a trade war, impacting prices on imports crucial to the American economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 06-12-2024 08:39 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 08:39 IST
President-elect Donald Trump has announced his intention to nominate former Senator David Perdue as the ambassador to China. This choice comes as the incoming administration faces significant economic tensions with major trade partners.

Perdue is expected to bring valuable expertise to the role, having previously served as a CEO. Despite his credentials, Perdue's political history includes backing Trump's debunked claims of electoral fraud during his failed attempt to become Georgia's governor.

Trump's proposed tariffs on Mexico, Canada, and China could escalate into a trade war, drastically affecting American product prices, from consumer goods to agriculture. The Chinese Embassy has warned against a potential trade war, emphasizing the mutual benefits of US-China economic cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

