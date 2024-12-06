Left Menu

Tensions Rise: President Meets with Party Leader Amid Controversy

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol is set to meet with Han Dong-hoon, the ruling party's head, on Friday. This follows Han's call for Yoon to be suspended. Yoon's office, however, has yet to confirm the meeting.

Updated: 06-12-2024 10:45 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 10:19 IST
In a developing story from South Korea, President Yoon Suk Yeol is slated for a crucial meeting with Han Dong-hoon, the leader of the ruling party. The meeting is reportedly scheduled for Friday afternoon, sparked by Yoon's request.

Earlier statements from Han have raised controversy, with the party head demanding an immediate suspension for President Yoon. The political landscape remains tense as the situation unfolds.

Yoon's official representatives have refrained from confirming whether the meeting will indeed take place, leaving the political community in suspense.

(With inputs from agencies.)

