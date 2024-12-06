Sonowal seeks apology from Cong for its 'total failure' in Northeast

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday sought an apology from the Congress for its ''total failure'' in bringing development in the Northeast.

He also said that the Northeast has now become a place of peace and prosperity under 10-year rule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing a press conference here, Sonowal said during the long rule of Congress governments -- both at the Centre and in the eight state governments of the Northeast -- the region remained backward with little or no development.

''It was a total failure of the Congress. The Congress should seek forgiveness from the people of the Northeast. I demand an apology from the Congress,'' he said.

However, under the Narendra Modi government, the Northeast has seen all round development with construction of roads, highways, bridges, airports, railway lines, ports, AIIMS, higher education institutions among others.

''Because of the initiatives taken by the prime minister and Home Minister Amit Shah, most of the insurgent groups in the Northeast have come to the negotiating tables, peace accords signed and total peace prevailed in the region,'' he said.

The union minister of ports, shipping and waterways said the Northeast has seen record flow of investment, many industries have come up and local youths got employment opportunities in last 10 years.

''It was during the Modi government, for the first time, double tracks of the broad gauge railway lines have been laid and electrification of the tracks have taken place,'' he said.

Sonowal said with the adoption of the 'Act East' policy, the Northeast has become closer to the South East Asian countries benefitting the people of the Northeast.

He said that Northeast has always remained close to the heart of the prime minister and he had visited to the region at least 60 times in last decade and he has ensured all central ministers visit the eight states regularly.

On the Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav 2024, beginning on Friday, the minister said it will be a three-day celebration of cultural wealth and economic growth of the Northeast.

''The culture of Northeast India is a vibrant tapestry woven with centuries of traditions, diverse languages, rich folklore, and breathtaking landscapes,'' he said.

Sonowal said it is a region that holds within its embrace an extraordinary blend of ancient customs and modern progress, where every community, every state has its own unique identity.

The first-ever Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav will be celebrated from December 6 to 8 at Bharat Mandapam here.

This festival aims to showcase the beauty, diversity, and promise of the eight states of Northeast India -Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland, Mizoram, Tripura, and Sikkim.

Together they are known as the 'Ashtalakshmi'.

