Ghana's Crucial Election: A Struggle for Economic Rebirth

On Saturday, Ghana witnessed a pivotal presidential and parliamentary election, which took place amidst the nation's hopes for overcoming the worst economic crisis in a generation. President Nana Akufo-Addo is set to step down after two terms as Ghana's leader, with his departure making room for a new administration in the country renowned as the world's second-largest cocoa and a major gold producer.

The election pits twelve candidate hopefuls against each other, yet the spotlight remains on Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and former President John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC). Opinion polls suggest a strong potential comeback for Mahama, despite his previous presidency from 2012 to 2016.

Voting stations opened early at 0700 GMT, with expectations of closing at 1700 GMT, awaiting provisional legislative results by nightfall. Amid financial pressures and calls for governance improvements, John Mahama has framed the economic crisis as a failure of current policy, proposing renegotiation of existing IMF bailout terms, while Bawumia touts economic recovery and institutional reforms.

