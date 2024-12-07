Left Menu

Ghana's Crucial Election: A Struggle for Economic Rebirth

Ghana recently conducted a significant presidential election amid hopes of economic revival following a major debt crisis. President Nana Akufo-Addo steps down after two terms, with the race primarily between Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia and former President John Dramani Mahama.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-12-2024 13:31 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 13:31 IST
Ghana's Crucial Election: A Struggle for Economic Rebirth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Saturday, Ghana witnessed a pivotal presidential and parliamentary election, which took place amidst the nation's hopes for overcoming the worst economic crisis in a generation. President Nana Akufo-Addo is set to step down after two terms as Ghana's leader, with his departure making room for a new administration in the country renowned as the world's second-largest cocoa and a major gold producer.

The election pits twelve candidate hopefuls against each other, yet the spotlight remains on Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and former President John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC). Opinion polls suggest a strong potential comeback for Mahama, despite his previous presidency from 2012 to 2016.

Voting stations opened early at 0700 GMT, with expectations of closing at 1700 GMT, awaiting provisional legislative results by nightfall. Amid financial pressures and calls for governance improvements, John Mahama has framed the economic crisis as a failure of current policy, proposing renegotiation of existing IMF bailout terms, while Bawumia touts economic recovery and institutional reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

 Australia
2
Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

 Global
3
Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

 Global
4
California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024