Mayawati Criticizes Congress Over Unheard Dalit Voices in Bangladesh

Mayawati, the Bahujan Samaj Party chief, has criticized the Congress party for its silence on the persecution of Hindu Dalits in Bangladesh. Addressing a press conference in Lucknow, Mayawati alleged that the Congress is focused on gaining Muslim votes in Sambhal while ignoring the plight of Dalits abroad.

She urged the BJP-led central government to take proactive steps to ensure the safe return of these Dalits to India, suggesting that their current ordeal stems from decisions made during the Partition. Mayawati accused the Congress of historically neglecting these communities due to casteist politics.

Further, she lamented the silence of Dalit MPs on issues of oppression, both in India and Bangladesh. The situation has also sparked a political slugfest over the recent violence in Sambhal, with accusations and counter-accusations between Congress, the SP, and BJP over communal tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)