Left Menu

Mayawati Criticizes Congress Over Unheard Dalit Voices in Bangladesh

Mayawati criticizes the Congress for being silent about the persecution of Hindu Dalits in Bangladesh. She accuses the Congress of prioritizing Muslim votes in Sambhal. Mayawati urges the BJP-led government to facilitate the return of Dalits to India. She laments the silence of Dalit MPs on these issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 07-12-2024 16:28 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 16:28 IST
Mayawati Criticizes Congress Over Unheard Dalit Voices in Bangladesh
Mayawati
  • Country:
  • India

Mayawati, the Bahujan Samaj Party chief, has criticized the Congress party for its silence on the persecution of Hindu Dalits in Bangladesh. Addressing a press conference in Lucknow, Mayawati alleged that the Congress is focused on gaining Muslim votes in Sambhal while ignoring the plight of Dalits abroad.

She urged the BJP-led central government to take proactive steps to ensure the safe return of these Dalits to India, suggesting that their current ordeal stems from decisions made during the Partition. Mayawati accused the Congress of historically neglecting these communities due to casteist politics.

Further, she lamented the silence of Dalit MPs on issues of oppression, both in India and Bangladesh. The situation has also sparked a political slugfest over the recent violence in Sambhal, with accusations and counter-accusations between Congress, the SP, and BJP over communal tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

 Australia
2
Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

 Global
3
Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

 Global
4
California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024