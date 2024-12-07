Mayawati Criticizes Congress Over Unheard Dalit Voices in Bangladesh
Mayawati criticizes the Congress for being silent about the persecution of Hindu Dalits in Bangladesh. She accuses the Congress of prioritizing Muslim votes in Sambhal. Mayawati urges the BJP-led government to facilitate the return of Dalits to India. She laments the silence of Dalit MPs on these issues.
Mayawati, the Bahujan Samaj Party chief, has criticized the Congress party for its silence on the persecution of Hindu Dalits in Bangladesh. Addressing a press conference in Lucknow, Mayawati alleged that the Congress is focused on gaining Muslim votes in Sambhal while ignoring the plight of Dalits abroad.
She urged the BJP-led central government to take proactive steps to ensure the safe return of these Dalits to India, suggesting that their current ordeal stems from decisions made during the Partition. Mayawati accused the Congress of historically neglecting these communities due to casteist politics.
Further, she lamented the silence of Dalit MPs on issues of oppression, both in India and Bangladesh. The situation has also sparked a political slugfest over the recent violence in Sambhal, with accusations and counter-accusations between Congress, the SP, and BJP over communal tensions.
