Robert Vadra Advocates for Secular Politics Amid Rising Communal Issues

In a fervent appeal to maintain secular values, Robert Vadra, the son-in-law of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, criticized the political focus on mosque excavations at a time when the nation is grappling with inflation and farmer protests.

Vadra, speaking to PTI Videos, emphasized the need to separate religion from politics in India's diverse society. His remarks come amid rising communal issues, particularly highlighted by recent violence in Uttar Pradesh following a court-ordered mosque survey.

Expressing faith in the leadership of his wife, Priyanka Gandhi, Vadra believes her presence in Parliament will bolster the voice of the people and address pressing national issues, including women's rights. He remains optimistic about the Congress Party's future under her guidance.

