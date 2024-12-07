Left Menu

Robert Vadra Advocates for Secular Politics Amid Rising Communal Issues

Robert Vadra criticized the political focus on mosque excavations over economic issues in India, urging separation of religion and politics. He highlighted rising inflation and farmer protests, expressing concern over communal tensions. Vadra stands by the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi in advocating for women's issues and strengthening Congress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-12-2024 16:48 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 16:48 IST
Robert Vadra Advocates for Secular Politics Amid Rising Communal Issues
Robert Vadra
  • Country:
  • India

In a fervent appeal to maintain secular values, Robert Vadra, the son-in-law of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, criticized the political focus on mosque excavations at a time when the nation is grappling with inflation and farmer protests.

Vadra, speaking to PTI Videos, emphasized the need to separate religion from politics in India's diverse society. His remarks come amid rising communal issues, particularly highlighted by recent violence in Uttar Pradesh following a court-ordered mosque survey.

Expressing faith in the leadership of his wife, Priyanka Gandhi, Vadra believes her presence in Parliament will bolster the voice of the people and address pressing national issues, including women's rights. He remains optimistic about the Congress Party's future under her guidance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

