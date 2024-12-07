Samajwadi Party's Seating Controversy and Sambhal Turmoil

Amid a brewing controversy over the reshuffling of seating arrangements in the Lok Sabha, Awadhesh Prasad, a Member of Parliament from the Samajwadi Party, asserted on Saturday that the spotlight on their party will persist globally, regardless of where their leaders are seated. In a conversation with ANI, Prasad mentioned, 'Initially, I shared the front row with Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav in the Lok Sabha. However, in the revised seating arrangement, only Akhilesh Yadav from the Samajwadi Party retains a front row seat, a move he has firmly opposed. This issue has also been raised with the Lok Sabha Speaker. Personally, I hold no grudges, but Akhilesh Yadav respects me and used to make me sit beside him in the Vidhan Sabha.' Prasad reiterated that no matter the seat, the eyes of the nation and the world remain fixed on them.

The Samajwadi Party has reportedly conveyed its dissatisfaction regarding the reassignment of its Faizabad MP, Awadhesh Prasad, away from the front row during the ongoing winter session of Parliament, challenging this decision with the Speaker. Awadhesh Prasad, representing the Faizabad constituency which includes the significant Ayodhya Ram Temple, had previously secured this seat by defeating two-time BJP MP Lallu Singh in the Lok Sabha elections.

In related developments, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav announced plans to visit the violence-ridden Sambhal district to extend support to the affected populace. The unrest in Sambhal erupted on November 24 amid an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) inspection of a Mughal-era mosque, leading to four deaths and multiple injuries among law enforcement and local residents.

The winter session of Parliament ceremoniously began on November 25, but both Houses faced early adjournments because of disruptions. This session is scheduled to continue until December 20.

(With inputs from agencies.)