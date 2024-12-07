South Korea in Turmoil: Impeachment Attempts and Martial Law Fallout

The political landscape in South Korea is witnessing significant upheaval as mounting protests demand the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol. His controversial imposition of martial law has triggered widespread public discontent and heightened political tensions across the nation.

While opposition parties push for Yoon's removal, they currently lack the necessary two-thirds majority in the National Assembly. Yet, surveys indicate widespread support for impeachment among South Koreans, as the nation's political stability hangs in the balance.

Pivotal figures in the ruling conservative party, despite internal criticism of Yoon's actions, remain opposed to his impeachment amid fears of losing power to liberal forces. The unfolding drama underscores a period of intense political maneuvering and public unrest in South Korea.

