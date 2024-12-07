Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Modi's Tax Strategy Amid Rising GST Burden

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticizes the Modi government for increasing taxes on the common man while offering concessions to billionaires. He accuses the government of preparing to introduce a new GST slab to further burden everyday citizens. Gandhi vows to oppose this perceived injustice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2024 18:33 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 18:33 IST
Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Modi's Tax Strategy Amid Rising GST Burden
Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

In sharp criticism of the current tax policy, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government of unfairly increasing taxes on the common man while granting financial concessions to billionaires. Speaking on Saturday, Gandhi highlighted the anticipated introduction of an additional Goods and Services Tax (GST) slab to further burden citizens.

Gandhi underscored the disparities in tax collection, stating that income tax rates are rising at a faster rate compared to corporate tax rates. He argued that amid the ballooning GST revenue, the government plans to introduce higher taxes on essential goods, such as clothing priced above Rs 1,500, during a time when people are trying to save during the wedding season.

Labeling this policy as a 'grave injustice,' Gandhi asserted that taxing hardworking poor and middle-class families to provide tax breaks and debt waivers for billionaires is unjust. He vowed that the Congress would continue to voice strong opposition against what he termed a 'loot' by the government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

 Australia
2
Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

 Global
3
Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

 Global
4
California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024