Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Modi's Tax Strategy Amid Rising GST Burden

In sharp criticism of the current tax policy, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government of unfairly increasing taxes on the common man while granting financial concessions to billionaires. Speaking on Saturday, Gandhi highlighted the anticipated introduction of an additional Goods and Services Tax (GST) slab to further burden citizens.

Gandhi underscored the disparities in tax collection, stating that income tax rates are rising at a faster rate compared to corporate tax rates. He argued that amid the ballooning GST revenue, the government plans to introduce higher taxes on essential goods, such as clothing priced above Rs 1,500, during a time when people are trying to save during the wedding season.

Labeling this policy as a 'grave injustice,' Gandhi asserted that taxing hardworking poor and middle-class families to provide tax breaks and debt waivers for billionaires is unjust. He vowed that the Congress would continue to voice strong opposition against what he termed a 'loot' by the government.

(With inputs from agencies.)