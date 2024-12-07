Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Modi's Tax Strategy Amid Rising GST Burden
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticizes the Modi government for increasing taxes on the common man while offering concessions to billionaires. He accuses the government of preparing to introduce a new GST slab to further burden everyday citizens. Gandhi vows to oppose this perceived injustice.
In sharp criticism of the current tax policy, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government of unfairly increasing taxes on the common man while granting financial concessions to billionaires. Speaking on Saturday, Gandhi highlighted the anticipated introduction of an additional Goods and Services Tax (GST) slab to further burden citizens.
Gandhi underscored the disparities in tax collection, stating that income tax rates are rising at a faster rate compared to corporate tax rates. He argued that amid the ballooning GST revenue, the government plans to introduce higher taxes on essential goods, such as clothing priced above Rs 1,500, during a time when people are trying to save during the wedding season.
Labeling this policy as a 'grave injustice,' Gandhi asserted that taxing hardworking poor and middle-class families to provide tax breaks and debt waivers for billionaires is unjust. He vowed that the Congress would continue to voice strong opposition against what he termed a 'loot' by the government.
(With inputs from agencies.)
