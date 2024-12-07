Jadhav's Stand: Law and Convention Clash in Maharashtra's Opposition Dynamics

In a move that could stir the political dynamics in Maharashtra, Bhaskar Jadhav, a key leader in Shiv Sena (UBT), has spotlighted an issue over the appointment of the leader of the opposition. According to Jadhav, the state's legislation lacks specific provisions to appoint the opposition leader based purely on the party's size.

Jadhav shared his concerns with the media, revealing he had approached the legislature's secretary to clarify the legal framework around this issue. Despite conventions granting the post to the largest opposition party, the result of the recent elections has left no party with the requisite number of seats, further complicating the situation.

With 20 seats won by Shiv Sena (UBT), 16 by Congress, and 10 by NCP (SP), the opposition faces a unique challenge. Jadhav, emphasizing the role of conventions, also requested a deputy speaker's post for the opposition, recalling past instances where customary practices were overturned. This unfolding scenario calls for new political negotiations within the Maharashtra legislature.

