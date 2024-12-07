Ceasefire Momentum in Gaza: Qatari Minister Sees Hope

Amidst ongoing tensions, Qatar's involvement in mediating the Gaza ceasefire negotiations has seen renewed energy following the recent US presidential election. Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani confirmed that both the outgoing and incoming US administrations are actively seeking resolution.

Addressing an international conference in Doha, Sheikh Mohammed emphasized Qatar's role in bridging gaps between parties. He noted a revived willingness from conflicting parties to negotiate, identifying insignificant disagreements that should not impede reaching an agreement.

While withholding specific details to safeguard the negotiation process, Sheikh Mohammed conveyed optimism for a ceasefire deal soon. He praised the Trump administration-elect's encouragement to expedite the agreement process to end the 14-month war.

(With inputs from agencies.)