Condemnation of Georgia's Crackdown Amidst EU Protests

Foreign ministers from Germany, France, and Poland have issued a strong rebuke of Georgia's use of force against peaceful protesters rallying for European Union membership.

The condemnation comes as mass protests erupted over the ruling party's suspension of EU accession talks. The police crackdown has intensified, raising alarm among international observers.

Saturday saw heightened tensions, with Germany, France, and Poland urging Georgia's government to initiate dialogue with political forces. The international community remains adamant in backing Georgia's democratic aspirations and its EU path.

(With inputs from agencies.)