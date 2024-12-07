Gothic Glory: Notre-Dame Cathedral Reborn
The esteemed Notre-Dame Cathedral has reopened in Paris after extensive restoration following a 2019 fire. French President Emmanuel Macron hosted a ceremony with prominent figures, including Donald Trump. The restoration includes a new spire and revived medieval architecture, underscoring the cathedral's cultural significance as a universal monument.
The iconic Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris reopened its doors after a meticulous restoration process that followed a devastating fire in 2019. French President Emmanuel Macron led the reopening ceremony on Saturday, with notable guests including former U.S. President Donald Trump among the attendees.
The 860-year-old Gothic masterpiece has been restored to its former grandeur, featuring a new spire, rib vaulting, and stone gargoyles. The event marks a triumph for Macron, who organized a meeting between U.S. President-elect Trump and Ukraine's leader, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, amidst political challenges at home.
As thousands of experts from various fields worked tirelessly for five years using traditional methods, the cathedral stands ready to welcome millions of visitors annually, echoing its role as a vital global cultural emblem.
(With inputs from agencies.)
