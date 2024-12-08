Notre-Dame Reopens: A Diplomatic Dance in Paris

In a significant diplomatic gathering, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Ukraine's leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy participated in talks in Paris on Saturday. The occasion was marked by the grand reopening ceremony of the iconic Notre-Dame Cathedral, five years after it was devastated by fire.

The meeting focused on the impending concerns surrounding U.S. military aid to Ukraine, with Zelenskiy emphasizing the need for unified effort against Russian advances. Meanwhile, Macron used the opportunity to position himself as a mediator between Europe and the incoming Trump administration.

Trump's visit, his first international trip since winning the presidential election, also saw him engage with world leaders and dignitaries as Macron sought to build direct relations with Trump. Despite past diplomatic friction, Macron extended a symbolic invitation, illustrating his strategy of maintaining influential ties.

