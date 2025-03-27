Left Menu

French Minister's Diplomatic Visit Focuses on Ukraine and Trade Issues in China

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot's visit to China is centered on discussions about Ukraine and trade disputes. With meetings in Beijing and Shanghai, Barrot aims to address Europe's concerns over China's diplomatic and economic position regarding the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and outstanding trade issues.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot commenced his diplomatic mission in China on Thursday, engaging in discussions on unresolved trade disputes and the conflict in Ukraine with his Chinese counterpart. The prioritization of multilateralism and cooperation underscored the initial talks, which Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi facilitated.

Barrot's visit comes as Europe seeks clarity on China's stance concerning the ongoing struggle in Ukraine, amid increasing rifts between European nations and the United States regarding their respective standings on the conflict. France continues to back Ukraine, contrasting China's diplomatic support and economic ties with Russia.

In a backdrop of strained trade relations, Barrot is set to converse with local authorities and business delegations in Shanghai. France aims to confront longstanding grievances over China's trade practices that many within Europe perceive as unfair and disadvantageous to European enterprises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

