Insurgents' Swift Push Near Damascus Rattles Assad Regime

The insurgents' rapid advances in Syria have greatly weakened the Assad regime, capturing major cities and advancing to Damascus suburbs. Assad's grip on power is faltering as the rebels, led by HTS, gain momentum. International diplomats call for urgent peace talks to address the escalating crisis.

Beirut | Updated: 08-12-2024 03:08 IST
  Lebanon

The insurgents in Syria have made a stunning progress by reaching the outskirts of Damascus, capturing key cities, and threatening the stability of President Bashar Assad's regime.

This rapid advance, particularly the loss of Homs, underscores a significant shift in the ongoing Syrian conflict, marking a major victory for opposition forces.

As the international community, including UN representatives, calls for diplomatic intervention, the urgency to implement a political transition is clear, while the situation remains volatile with increasing civilian concerns in Damascus and beyond.

