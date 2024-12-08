Insurgents' Swift Push Near Damascus Rattles Assad Regime

The insurgents in Syria have made a stunning progress by reaching the outskirts of Damascus, capturing key cities, and threatening the stability of President Bashar Assad's regime.

This rapid advance, particularly the loss of Homs, underscores a significant shift in the ongoing Syrian conflict, marking a major victory for opposition forces.

As the international community, including UN representatives, calls for diplomatic intervention, the urgency to implement a political transition is clear, while the situation remains volatile with increasing civilian concerns in Damascus and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)