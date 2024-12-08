Insurgent Surge: Rebels' Rapid Advance Shakes Syria's Power Balance

Breaking news unfolds as insurgents make significant strides across Syria, coming perilously close to the capital, Damascus. The government forces' sudden withdrawal from Homs marks a pivotal moment for President Bashar Assad's regime. This development fuels speculation and concern about Assad's possible departure from the nation.

Homs, a crucial hub connecting the capital to Assad's stronghold and the Russian naval base, is now in rebel hands. Rebel factions have taken this strategic city, following their successful capture of Aleppo and Hama, all part of a swift offensive that began on November 27. Analysts suggest that controlling Homs is a critical turning point.

International responses continue to pour in. The UN's special envoy for Syria emphasizes the need for immediate discussions in Geneva to ensure a peaceful political transition. Syrian citizens, meanwhile, face uncertainty and scarcity as they rush to secure essentials or escape to safer regions like Lebanon.

(With inputs from agencies.)