Left Menu

Sharad Pawar Urges Unity Amidst Electoral Challenges in Maharashtra

Sharad Pawar urges the Opposition in Maharashtra to remain steadfast despite recent electoral losses. He emphasizes the need to ensure the ruling alliance upholds its election promises and highlights the importance of building consensus among Opposition parties, despite losing key posts due to lacking numbers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolhapur | Updated: 08-12-2024 08:10 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 08:10 IST
Sharad Pawar Urges Unity Amidst Electoral Challenges in Maharashtra
Sharad Pawar
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst the aftermath of the Maharashtra election results, NCP (SP) President Sharad Pawar urged the opposition not to lose hope but to reconnect with the public. Speaking at a press conference, Pawar highlighted voter disinterest and emphasized the need for the opposition to focus on ensuring that the ruling BJP-NCP-Shiv Sena alliance fulfills its electoral commitments, such as increasing financial aid to women through the Ladki Bahin scheme.

Pawar, a seasoned political leader, noted the surprising disparity between votes received and seats won by various parties. He reminded the public and his colleagues of historical precedents where leaders, despite reduced numbers, played pivotal roles in the legislative assembly. He expressed confidence that younger opposition MLAs would demonstrate their capabilities in upcoming sessions.

The withdrawal of the Samajwadi Party from the opposition alliance was downplayed by Pawar, who stressed the central leadership's view on maintaining unity. Despite not meeting the criteria to appoint a Leader of Opposition, Pawar reminisced about similar situations in the past and called for introspection within the ranks. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis rebutted criticism by highlighting BJP's polling figures, advocating for acceptance of defeat and strategic reflection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024