Left Menu

Syrian Rebels Triumph: Assad's Rule Hangs by a Thread

Syrian rebels have gained control over the key cities of Damascus and Homs, posing an existential threat to President Bashar al-Assad's rule. Thousands have taken to the streets in celebration as the Assad regime's strongholds weaken. The situation remains volatile with international implications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2024 08:43 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 08:43 IST
Syrian Rebels Triumph: Assad's Rule Hangs by a Thread
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad left Damascus for an unidentified location on Sunday as rebel forces claimed control over the capital, marking a significant shift in the ongoing conflict. Thousands gathered in Damascus, chanting for freedom, as the rebels celebrated the release of prisoners from Sednaya prison.

The rebels' capture of Homs, a strategic city, symbolizes a significant comeback. This move cut off Damascus from the coastal region, further destabilizing Assad's control. The insurgents freed thousands, causing security forces to retreat hastily. Demonstrations erupted across multiple districts, with security forces unable to maintain control.

The rebellion represents a serious threat to the Assad regime, reflecting a broader regional concern among Arab nations. Calls for a political solution have emerged, but concrete steps remain elusive. The shift in power carries immediate existential concerns for Assad's regime and its allies, including Iran, as the Syrian civil war approaches a new phase.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024