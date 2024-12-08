Syrian Rebels Triumph: Assad's Rule Hangs by a Thread

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad left Damascus for an unidentified location on Sunday as rebel forces claimed control over the capital, marking a significant shift in the ongoing conflict. Thousands gathered in Damascus, chanting for freedom, as the rebels celebrated the release of prisoners from Sednaya prison.

The rebels' capture of Homs, a strategic city, symbolizes a significant comeback. This move cut off Damascus from the coastal region, further destabilizing Assad's control. The insurgents freed thousands, causing security forces to retreat hastily. Demonstrations erupted across multiple districts, with security forces unable to maintain control.

The rebellion represents a serious threat to the Assad regime, reflecting a broader regional concern among Arab nations. Calls for a political solution have emerged, but concrete steps remain elusive. The shift in power carries immediate existential concerns for Assad's regime and its allies, including Iran, as the Syrian civil war approaches a new phase.

(With inputs from agencies.)