Left Menu

Syrian Prime Minister Pledges Continuity Amidst Chaos

Following President Bashar al-Assad's departure from Damascus amid a swift rebel takeover, Prime Minister Mohammad Ghazi al-Jalali declared his commitment to maintaining governance stability in Syria. The army's notification of Assad's regime conclusion marks a significant turn in Syria's political landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 08-12-2024 09:12 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 09:12 IST
Syrian Prime Minister Pledges Continuity Amidst Chaos
  • Country:
  • Egypt

In the wake of President Bashar al-Assad's escape from Damascus as rebels seized control, Syrian Prime Minister Mohammad Ghazi al-Jalali assured his commitment to governance continuity.

The announcement comes after Syria's army command informed officers that Assad's 24-year regime had concluded, following the rebels' rapid advancement.

This development signals a pivotal shift in Syria's political dynamics, as the country confronts new governance challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024