Syrian Prime Minister Pledges Continuity Amidst Chaos
Following President Bashar al-Assad's departure from Damascus amid a swift rebel takeover, Prime Minister Mohammad Ghazi al-Jalali declared his commitment to maintaining governance stability in Syria. The army's notification of Assad's regime conclusion marks a significant turn in Syria's political landscape.
In the wake of President Bashar al-Assad's escape from Damascus as rebels seized control, Syrian Prime Minister Mohammad Ghazi al-Jalali assured his commitment to governance continuity.
The announcement comes after Syria's army command informed officers that Assad's 24-year regime had concluded, following the rebels' rapid advancement.
This development signals a pivotal shift in Syria's political dynamics, as the country confronts new governance challenges.
