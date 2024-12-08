Political Turmoil in South Korea: Arrest of Former Defense Minister Shakes Nation

In a dramatic turn of events, South Korean politics have been upended following the arrest of former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun. His arrest stems from his alleged role in President Yoon Suk Yeol's controversial declaration of martial law, which was swiftly retracted amid a political maelstrom.

President Yoon, who narrowly survived impeachment, is now expected to step down early. Opposition parties have filed charges of insurrection against him, Kim, and other top officials, throwing the nation into a period of unprecedented instability.

The political upheaval comes as South Korea, a vital U.S. ally, grapples with maintaining its democratic reputation. The crisis unfolded with President Yoon's brief imposition of martial law, stirring fears of governmental overreach and anti-democratic practices.

