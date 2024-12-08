Political Turmoil in South Korea: Arrest of Former Defense Minister Shakes Nation
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol faces impeachment after an attempt to declare martial law. Ex-Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun was arrested for his involvement. Opposition parties accuse them of insurrection, further deepening the political crisis in South Korea. President Yoon pledged to resign early.
In a dramatic turn of events, South Korean politics have been upended following the arrest of former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun. His arrest stems from his alleged role in President Yoon Suk Yeol's controversial declaration of martial law, which was swiftly retracted amid a political maelstrom.
President Yoon, who narrowly survived impeachment, is now expected to step down early. Opposition parties have filed charges of insurrection against him, Kim, and other top officials, throwing the nation into a period of unprecedented instability.
The political upheaval comes as South Korea, a vital U.S. ally, grapples with maintaining its democratic reputation. The crisis unfolded with President Yoon's brief imposition of martial law, stirring fears of governmental overreach and anti-democratic practices.
(With inputs from agencies.)
