Anil Vij Highlights the Lingering Shadows of 1947 Partition After 'The Sabarmati Report'

Haryana Labour Minister Anil Vij spoke on how the 1947 partition's religious impact still affects India, citing 'The Sabarmati Report'. Emphasizing the role of democratic pillars in revealing truths, his comments follow a recent screening commended by PM Modi. The film has received significant recognition and a tax-free status in several states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2024 09:27 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 09:27 IST
Haryana Labour Minister Anil Vij (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Labour Minister Anil Vij has reiterated the enduring impact of the 1947 partition along religious lines, describing it as a ghost that continues to haunt India. His remarks came in the wake of watching 'The Sabarmati Report,' a film highlighting the tragic burning of the S-6 coach of the Sabarmati Express in Gujarat in 2002.

Vij emphasized the immutable nature of truth, urging the pillars of democracy—legislature, executive, judiciary, and journalism—to bring out realities over lies. "The film conveys that truth always surfaces, no matter the extent of deceit," he stated to reporters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accompanied by key figures from the National Democratic Alliance, attended the film screening, praising its makers. The film, spotlighting the 2002 Godhra incident, has been made tax-free in numerous states, drawing widespread attention and commendations from various government officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

