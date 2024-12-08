Left Menu

Assad's Final Bow: End of an Era in Syria

Syrian President Bashar Assad's government collapsed, ending a 14-year rule marked by civil war and international tensions. Initially seen as a progressive reformer, Assad resorted to violent measures against opposition through a war that displaced millions. His fall injects uncertainty into Syria's future leadership and geopolitical landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 08-12-2024 10:54 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 10:54 IST
Assad's Final Bow: End of an Era in Syria
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

The fall of Syrian President Bashar Assad's government marked a dramatic end to his nearly 14-year rule. Initially viewed as a potential reformer, Assad's tenure became a period of brutal civil conflict, embroiling various international powers and leading to immense human suffering and displacement.

Assad's ascent to power in 2000 came as a twist of fate. Trained as an ophthalmologist in London, he was thrust into leadership following the accidental death of his elder brother. While hopes were initially high for his leadership, his response to the 2011 uprisings was marked by intense military aggression.

With no clear successor, Assad's departure leaves Syria in a state of uncertainty. Recent geopolitical shifts and opposition advances have played crucial roles in his regime's rapid decline, illustrating the complex dynamics of international and regional interests at play.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024