Syrian Leadership Calls for Democratic Elections

Syrian Prime Minister Mohammed Jalali has called for free elections to allow citizens to choose their leaders. In an Al-Arabiya interview, he confirmed contacts with rebel leader Abu Mohammed al-Golani, signaling a crucial step toward managing Syria's political transition.

In a significant political development, Syrian Prime Minister Mohammed Jalali on Sunday advocated for free elections, proposing that the Syrian people should determine their leadership. The call for electoral reform marks a potential turning point in the nation's political landscape.

During an interview with Al-Arabiya, Prime Minister Jalali highlighted his recent communications with rebel commander Abu Mohammed al-Golani. Their discussions reportedly centered on effectively managing the ongoing transitional period, suggesting a collaborative effort between the government and rebel factions.

The outreach to al-Golani, a symbol of Syria's long-standing conflict, is being viewed as a strategic move to foster dialogue and steer the nation towards a stable political future. This development could usher in a new chapter in Syria's governance and stability efforts.

