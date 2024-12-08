In a significant political development, Syrian Prime Minister Mohammed Jalali on Sunday advocated for free elections, proposing that the Syrian people should determine their leadership. The call for electoral reform marks a potential turning point in the nation's political landscape.

During an interview with Al-Arabiya, Prime Minister Jalali highlighted his recent communications with rebel commander Abu Mohammed al-Golani. Their discussions reportedly centered on effectively managing the ongoing transitional period, suggesting a collaborative effort between the government and rebel factions.

The outreach to al-Golani, a symbol of Syria's long-standing conflict, is being viewed as a strategic move to foster dialogue and steer the nation towards a stable political future. This development could usher in a new chapter in Syria's governance and stability efforts.

