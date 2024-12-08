Rahul Narwekar Set to Return as Maharashtra Assembly Speaker

BJP legislator Rahul Narwekar has positioned himself for reappointment as the Speaker of the Maharashtra legislative assembly by submitting his nomination this Sunday.

In a show of support, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar accompanied Narwekar during this significant move.

With no competitors filing nominations against him, Narwekar, representing the Colaba assembly seat, is anticipated to be elected unchallenged in the upcoming Monday election.

(With inputs from agencies.)