Rahul Narwekar Set to Return as Maharashtra Assembly Speaker
BJP MLA Rahul Narwekar has filed his nomination to serve again as the Speaker in the Maharashtra legislative assembly. Accompanied by state political leaders, Narwekar is expected to win the position unopposed in the upcoming election, as no other candidates have filed nominations.
Updated: 08-12-2024 12:19 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 12:19 IST
BJP legislator Rahul Narwekar has positioned himself for reappointment as the Speaker of the Maharashtra legislative assembly by submitting his nomination this Sunday.
In a show of support, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar accompanied Narwekar during this significant move.
With no competitors filing nominations against him, Narwekar, representing the Colaba assembly seat, is anticipated to be elected unchallenged in the upcoming Monday election.
