Left Menu

Rahul Narwekar Set to Return as Maharashtra Assembly Speaker

BJP MLA Rahul Narwekar has filed his nomination to serve again as the Speaker in the Maharashtra legislative assembly. Accompanied by state political leaders, Narwekar is expected to win the position unopposed in the upcoming election, as no other candidates have filed nominations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-12-2024 12:19 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 12:19 IST
Rahul Narwekar Set to Return as Maharashtra Assembly Speaker
Rahul Narwekar
  • Country:
  • India

BJP legislator Rahul Narwekar has positioned himself for reappointment as the Speaker of the Maharashtra legislative assembly by submitting his nomination this Sunday.

In a show of support, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar accompanied Narwekar during this significant move.

With no competitors filing nominations against him, Narwekar, representing the Colaba assembly seat, is anticipated to be elected unchallenged in the upcoming Monday election.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024