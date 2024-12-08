Left Menu

Assad Regime Falls: A New Dawn for Syria

The Assad regime's five-decade rule in Syria has ended following a swift rebel offensive that captured the capital, Damascus. Opposition forces, led by the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group, now control significant regions, prompting widespread celebration and concerns over Syria's future political landscape.

In a dramatic turn of events, the Assad government's five-decade dominance in Syria has crumbled as rebel forces swiftly captured the capital, Damascus, marking a revolutionary change in the embattled nation.

With the capital falling to insurgents, President Bashar Assad reportedly fled the country, leaving a power vacuum and widespread uncertainty over the political future of Syria.

Supporters of the opposition celebrated in the streets, but the rapid developments have left many concerned about stability and humanitarian needs in the conflict-ridden country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

