Syria's New Era: Rebels Topple Assad's Regime

In a dramatic turn of events, Syrian rebels announced on state television that they have successfully ousted President Bashar al-Assad, dismantling a family dynasty that lasted for 50 years. This surprise move has sparked fears of increased instability in the war-torn Middle East region.

The swift overthrow has also dealt a serious blow to Assad's chief allies, Russia and Iran, both of whom have now lost a significant partner. As rebels took control of key areas, including the strategic city of Homs, questions surrounding the transition of power and the role of the Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham loom large.

The international community faces a complex scenario as they strategize how to respond to the new political landscape in Syria, especially with HTS likely to wield influence. Meanwhile, citizens in Damascus and other liberated areas celebrated the end of decades-long oppressive rule, welcoming the opportunity for a fresh start.

(With inputs from agencies.)