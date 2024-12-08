EVM Controversy Sparks Debate: BJP Slams MVA's Election Allegations

In response to the Maha Vikas Aghadi's (MVA) recent event targeting Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) held in Markadwadi village, Solapur, Maharashtra, BJP's state chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule criticized Sharad Pawar, advising him to accept the defeat faced by the MVA in the Assembly elections. The village has become a focal point in the MVA's campaign against alleged electoral malpractices attributed to EVMs.

Bawankule also questioned why the Opposition, including 31 of their elected MPs in the Lok Sabha elections, remained silent then. He commented, 'Sharad Pawar should accept defeat. The people rejected the false claims made during the elections. While Pawar visits Markadwadi, Maharashtra holds him in respect, but he should not resort to lies. Despite various elections utilizing EVMs, including those where 31 Opposition candidates succeeded, no objections were previously raised. Pawar Sahab is now trying to save face before the local body elections, knowing the MVA is likely to face further defeat.'

Simultaneously, highlighting another pressing issue, Bawankule accused the Maharashtra Waqf Board of unethical practices involving the encroachment and unauthorized registration of properties belonging to Hindu deities, trusts, and farmers. Bawankule urged the central and state governments to launch an investigation, emphasizing, 'Waqf Board has executed mischief. Encroached lands should be duly recorded and released. It's imperative for governments to probe and take stringent action.'

(With inputs from agencies.)