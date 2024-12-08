Left Menu

Bashar Assad's Dramatic Exit: End of an Era in Syrian Politics

Syrian President Bashar Assad fled the country after nearly 14 years of brutal civil war and geopolitical tension. His unexpected exit marked a dramatic turn in Syria's political landscape, which saw Assad transform from a hopeful reformer to a ruler accused of widespread atrocities, supported by Iran and Russia.

  • Country:
  • Lebanon

In a dramatic turn of events, Syrian President Bashar Assad has fled the country, marking an abrupt end to his nearly 14-year tenure marred by civil war and international contention.

Initially seen as a potential reformist, Assad's early promise quickly dissipated as he adopted repressive measures akin to his father's tactics during the 2011 protests. With the support of Iran and Russia, Assad's regime battled a devastating civil war, leaving untold destruction.

Recent geopolitical changes, including the focus of Assad's allies on other conflicts, have culminated in his unexpected departure, altering the course of Syrian and regional politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

