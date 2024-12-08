Left Menu

Political Tumult: SP Withdraws from MVA, Accusations of BJP Allegiances Fly

Following the Samajwadi Party's exit from the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance, tension escalates as Aaditya Thackeray accuses SP's Maharashtra unit of aligning with BJP. Amid backlash over communal remarks and election dissatisfaction, sharp criticisms target Shiv Sena (UBT) and the state's electoral processes, spotlighting a conflict in Indian politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2024 15:06 IST
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
The political landscape in Maharashtra has been shaken following the Samajwadi Party's withdrawal from the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, citing a series of grievances. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray has accused the Maharashtra unit of the Samajwadi Party of acting like a "B team of BJP," intensifying the political row.

Abu Azmi, the president of SP's Maharashtra wing, declared the party's departure was due to dissatisfaction with what he described as communal remarks from Shiv Sena (UBT) and a lack of coordination among the alliance parties during assembly elections. Azmi's comments were underscored by social media posts condemning the MVA alliance's alleged communal stances.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray critiqued NCP-SCP leader Sharad Pawar's 'anti-EVM' demonstration, dismissing it as ineffective in altering electoral outcomes. Thackeray also lashed out at the Chief Election Commissioner, alleging bias towards ruling principles contrary to the nation's founding ideals.

As India's political climate heats up, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's willingness to lead the opposition INDIA alliance adds another layer to the unfolding drama. The political tug-of-war occurs amid the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance's sweeping triumph in the Maharashtra Assembly elections, reaffirming its dominance in the state's legislative dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

