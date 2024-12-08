Syria's Changing Tide: Rebels and Russia's Concerns
Syrians face a full-scale civil war without external assistance, as noted by Russia's Konstantin Kosachyov. Syrian rebels declared the removal of President Bashar al-Assad, ending a 50-year dynasty. This development raises concerns for Russia, a long-time ally, about their military facilities in Syria.
Syrians are now left to navigate the challenges of a full-scale civil war without hope of external intervention. Konstantin Kosachyov, deputy chairman of Russia's upper house of parliament, highlighted this reality according to a report by Interfax news agency.
Syrian rebels made a surprising announcement on state television, declaring that they had dethroned President Bashar al-Assad. This act effectively ends a 50-year family dynasty in a rapid offensive that sparks fears of further instability across a Middle East already ravaged by conflict.
Amid these developments, Russia, which has been a steadfast ally to Assad, is concerned about the future of its strategically crucial military installations in the region. Russian war bloggers have voiced growing apprehensions, reflecting a shifting landscape following Russia's pivotal intervention in Syria's civil war back in 2015.
