Syrians are now left to navigate the challenges of a full-scale civil war without hope of external intervention. Konstantin Kosachyov, deputy chairman of Russia's upper house of parliament, highlighted this reality according to a report by Interfax news agency.

Syrian rebels made a surprising announcement on state television, declaring that they had dethroned President Bashar al-Assad. This act effectively ends a 50-year family dynasty in a rapid offensive that sparks fears of further instability across a Middle East already ravaged by conflict.

Amid these developments, Russia, which has been a steadfast ally to Assad, is concerned about the future of its strategically crucial military installations in the region. Russian war bloggers have voiced growing apprehensions, reflecting a shifting landscape following Russia's pivotal intervention in Syria's civil war back in 2015.

(With inputs from agencies.)