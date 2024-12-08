Global Reactions to Syria's Political Shift

The world is closely watching Syria after the abrupt end of President Bashar al-Assad's 24-year authoritarian rule, a development that has left many international leaders in anticipation. This swift change, brought about by a rebel offensive, has led to a flurry of diplomatic activity and statements worldwide.

In the United States, President Joe Biden and his administration are monitoring the situation closely, ensuring cooperation with regional allies. Simultaneously, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Daniel Shapiro underlined the U.S. commitment to maintaining its presence in eastern Syria to prevent an Islamic State resurgence while urging for the protection of civilians and adherence to international norms.

Antonio Tajani, Italy's Foreign Minister, expressed concerns over the evolving situation, maintaining contact with the country's embassy in Damascus, and called for an emergency meeting. Meanwhile, U.N. Special Envoy Geir Pedersen emphasized the importance of dialogue and humanitarian principles, stressing a peaceful and inclusive transition for Syria's future. British Deputy PM Angela Rayner and other global leaders echoed similar sentiments, demanding a political solution in the interests of the Syrian people.

