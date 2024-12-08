Left Menu

A New Chapter in Ghana: Mahama's Triumph

Ghana’s vice president, Mahamudu Bawumia, conceded the presidential election to opposition leader John Mahama. Acknowledging the call for change by the people, Bawumia congratulated Mahama, marking a significant political shift amidst economic challenges faced under the ruling New Patriotic Party.

Updated: 08-12-2024 15:59 IST
  Ghana

In a pivotal moment for Ghana, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has officially conceded defeat to opposition candidate and former President John Dramani Mahama. The tightly contested presidential election results reflect a public desire for change.

At a press briefing, Bawumia acknowledged the decision of voters to usher in a new leadership, expressing his respect and humility towards the outcome. He praised Ghanaians for their choice and extended congratulations to Mahama.

Bawumia, representing the ruling New Patriotic Party, faced challenges during his campaign due to the ongoing economic crisis. His concession highlights the urgency of addressing the nation's financial dilemma under the outgoing President Nana Akufo-Addo.

