Left Menu

Global Reactions to Syria's Unexpected Regime Change

Reactions pour in globally as Syria's authoritarian leader, Bashar al-Assad, is reportedly ousted after a rapid rebel offensive. Influential international figures highlight the need for an inclusive political process and call for restraint to ensure Syria's stability and respect for minority rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2024 16:23 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 16:23 IST
Global Reactions to Syria's Unexpected Regime Change
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a surprising turn of events, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's long-standing authoritarian regime is reportedly over, following a swift rebel offensive that took both the local region and the international community by surprise. Syria's army command notified officers of this monumental change on Sunday, marking an end to Assad's 24-year rule.

Reacting to these developments, U.S President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump expressed their vigilance over the unfolding situation. Trump posted on social media that Assad had fled, noting Russia's waning support due to its own geopolitical challenges. Regionally, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan emphasized the potential for Syrian people to shape their future, although he stressed the importance of maintaining territorial integrity and warned against reprisals.

Russia's Konstantin Kosachyov predicted a full-scale civil war necessity for the Syrians, while U.S. Pentagon official Daniel Shapiro reaffirmed America's role in curbing any resurgence of the Islamic State. Calls for a balanced and inclusive political transition echoed across statements from Germany, Italy, Spain, and the U.N., all advocating for a new era of peace and unity in Syria.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024