Global Reactions to Syria's Unexpected Regime Change
Reactions pour in globally as Syria's authoritarian leader, Bashar al-Assad, is reportedly ousted after a rapid rebel offensive. Influential international figures highlight the need for an inclusive political process and call for restraint to ensure Syria's stability and respect for minority rights.
In a surprising turn of events, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's long-standing authoritarian regime is reportedly over, following a swift rebel offensive that took both the local region and the international community by surprise. Syria's army command notified officers of this monumental change on Sunday, marking an end to Assad's 24-year rule.
Reacting to these developments, U.S President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump expressed their vigilance over the unfolding situation. Trump posted on social media that Assad had fled, noting Russia's waning support due to its own geopolitical challenges. Regionally, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan emphasized the potential for Syrian people to shape their future, although he stressed the importance of maintaining territorial integrity and warned against reprisals.
Russia's Konstantin Kosachyov predicted a full-scale civil war necessity for the Syrians, while U.S. Pentagon official Daniel Shapiro reaffirmed America's role in curbing any resurgence of the Islamic State. Calls for a balanced and inclusive political transition echoed across statements from Germany, Italy, Spain, and the U.N., all advocating for a new era of peace and unity in Syria.
(With inputs from agencies.)
