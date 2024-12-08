Left Menu

Russia Open to Ukraine Talks Amid Ceasefire Calls

The Kremlin indicated its willingness for talks on Ukraine after President-elect Trump called for a ceasefire. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated negotiations must be based on the 2022 Istanbul agreements and current battlefield conditions, adding that Ukraine's ban on contact with Russian leaders should be lifted for talks to proceed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2024 17:34 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 17:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Kremlin has expressed its openness to engage in talks over the Ukrainian conflict following a call for an immediate ceasefire by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.

According to Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, any peace discussions should adhere to terms established in the Istanbul agreements of 2022 and take into account the current realities on the battleground. Peskov emphasized that Ukraine's decision to prohibit communication with Russian leadership through a special decree needs to be reversed for the talks to move forward.

Peskov reiterated Russia's known stance on Ukraine, stating that the conditions for stopping hostilities were outlined by President Vladimir Putin in his June address to the Foreign Ministry. Highlighting Ukraine's resistance, he remarked, 'It is important to note that Ukraine has refused and continues to resist negotiations.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

