Global Shifts: From Ceasefires to Cathedral Rebirth

In a flurry of global developments, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump urged immediate ceasefire talks between Ukraine and Russia, meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Paris to discuss potential peace negotiations.

Controversy arose in Romania as the Constitutional Court annulled the presidential election amid allegations of Russian interference, while in Gaza, Israeli shelling disrupted operations at the Kamal Adwan Hospital, leaving the area's limited healthcare facilities strained under pressure.

Amidst geopolitical tensions, cultural heritage was celebrated as Notre-Dame Cathedral reopened with ceremonies honoring those who contributed to its restoration, a symbolic victory following the devastating fire five years prior.

(With inputs from agencies.)