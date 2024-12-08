Global Reaction to Assad's Ouster: A New Dawn for Syria?
Bashar al-Assad's removal as Syria’s president has drawn global reactions, signaling a potential turning point after 13 years of civil war. World leaders emphasize the need for a peaceful power transition, protection of minorities, and an inclusive political process. The situation remains fragile, with calls for stability and renewed international focus on Syria.
World leaders have reacted to the dramatic turn of events in Syria, where rebels have ousted President Bashar al-Assad after more than 13 years of civil conflict. This significant development signals a pivotal moment for the Middle East region, with Assad fleeing Damascus and the Assad family's decades-long rule ending.
The White House has expressed that President Joe Biden and his team are keeping a close eye on developments, maintaining communication with regional allies. Donald Trump, via Truth Social, noted Russia's withdrawal of support for Assad following his departure, while urging for a peaceful transition in Syria.
Responses have also come from Russia, Turkey, and Europe, reflecting a global consensus on the necessity for inclusive governance and the protection of ethnic and religious minorities. Calls for a stable, threat-free future for Syria resonate worldwide as the international community monitors the unfolding situation closely.
