Global Reaction to Assad's Ouster: A New Dawn for Syria?

World leaders have reacted to the dramatic turn of events in Syria, where rebels have ousted President Bashar al-Assad after more than 13 years of civil conflict. This significant development signals a pivotal moment for the Middle East region, with Assad fleeing Damascus and the Assad family's decades-long rule ending.

The White House has expressed that President Joe Biden and his team are keeping a close eye on developments, maintaining communication with regional allies. Donald Trump, via Truth Social, noted Russia's withdrawal of support for Assad following his departure, while urging for a peaceful transition in Syria.

Responses have also come from Russia, Turkey, and Europe, reflecting a global consensus on the necessity for inclusive governance and the protection of ethnic and religious minorities. Calls for a stable, threat-free future for Syria resonate worldwide as the international community monitors the unfolding situation closely.

(With inputs from agencies.)