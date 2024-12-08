Shaina NC Defends EVMs Amidst Opposition Scrutiny
Shiv Sena's Shaina NC defends the credibility of Electronic Voting Machines, urging opposition to accept electoral outcomes. She criticizes the lack of a Leader of Opposition for MVA, highlighting Mamata Banerjee's leadership potential in the INDIA alliance after Maharashtra Assembly Election setbacks.
- Country:
- India
In a strong rebuttal against opposition claims, Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC affirmed the integrity of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), stating that tampering is 'not possible' due to stringent security measures.
Shaina NC underscored the reliability of the electoral process, pointing to technical experts and the Election Commission's mock trials as evidence that votes cannot be manipulated. 'Democracy is upheld through the people's decision,' she emphasized, dismissing opposition concerns.
Amidst speculation about Mamata Banerjee's potential leadership of the INDIA alliance, Shaina NC highlighted the absence of a Leader of Opposition as a sign of public disillusionment with the MVA, reflecting on recent setbacks in the Maharashtra Assembly Election.
(With inputs from agencies.)
