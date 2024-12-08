Left Menu

Shaina NC Defends EVMs Amidst Opposition Scrutiny

Shiv Sena's Shaina NC defends the credibility of Electronic Voting Machines, urging opposition to accept electoral outcomes. She criticizes the lack of a Leader of Opposition for MVA, highlighting Mamata Banerjee's leadership potential in the INDIA alliance after Maharashtra Assembly Election setbacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2024 19:12 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 19:12 IST
Shaina NC Defends EVMs Amidst Opposition Scrutiny
Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a strong rebuttal against opposition claims, Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC affirmed the integrity of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), stating that tampering is 'not possible' due to stringent security measures.

Shaina NC underscored the reliability of the electoral process, pointing to technical experts and the Election Commission's mock trials as evidence that votes cannot be manipulated. 'Democracy is upheld through the people's decision,' she emphasized, dismissing opposition concerns.

Amidst speculation about Mamata Banerjee's potential leadership of the INDIA alliance, Shaina NC highlighted the absence of a Leader of Opposition as a sign of public disillusionment with the MVA, reflecting on recent setbacks in the Maharashtra Assembly Election.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024