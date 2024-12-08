Left Menu

Syrian Uprising: A New Era Begins with Assad's Departure

Syrians celebrated the end of President Bashar Assad’s regime following a major rebel advance that reached Damascus, ending 50 years of Assad family rule. The rebels face significant challenges in uniting the fractured nation. Assad’s whereabouts remain unknown as calls for a peaceful transition and regional concerns grow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Damascus | Updated: 08-12-2024 19:16 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 19:16 IST
  • Country:
  • Syria

Thousands of Syrians flooded the streets, celebrating the end of President Bashar Assad's reign after a successful rebel advance reached the capital, Damascus. This momentous event marks an end to five decades of Assad family rule.

The jubilant scenes echo the Arab Spring's early days, before brutal repression sparked Syria's long civil war. Rebels ransacked the presidential palace, while officials, including Assad, remain elusive.

The fall of Assad weakens Iran and its allies. The rebels now face the formidable task of unifying Syria, amid internal and regional challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

