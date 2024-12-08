Delhi Assembly Polls: Rohingya Refugee Settlement Controversy
The AAP accused the BJP of secretly settling Rohingya refugees in Delhi, despite vilifying them publicly. The BJP rebuffed the claims, emphasizing the issue of illegal migrants, not legal refugees. This political controversy unfolds as the city prepares for upcoming Assembly elections, with both parties accusing each other of deceit.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of covertly settling Rohingya refugees in Delhi, despite publicly denouncing their presence. AAP leaders, including Chief Minister Atishi and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, highlighted a tweet from Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri as evidence of BJP's involvement in providing housing for the refugees.
BJP's Delhi chief, Virendra Sachdeva, countered the allegations, asserting that their campaign targets illegal residents, not legal refugees. He labeled AAP's accusations as baseless rhetoric intended to distract from pressing issues impacting Delhi. Sachdeva emphasized concerns over illegal Rohingya and Bangladeshi settlements across multiple states.
This controversy arises as political tensions intensify before the Delhi Assembly elections in February, with both AAP and BJP entangled in a war of words, each accusing the other of misleading the public on this sensitive issue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
