Left Menu

Delhi Assembly Polls: Rohingya Refugee Settlement Controversy

The AAP accused the BJP of secretly settling Rohingya refugees in Delhi, despite vilifying them publicly. The BJP rebuffed the claims, emphasizing the issue of illegal migrants, not legal refugees. This political controversy unfolds as the city prepares for upcoming Assembly elections, with both parties accusing each other of deceit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2024 20:24 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 20:24 IST
Delhi Assembly Polls: Rohingya Refugee Settlement Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of covertly settling Rohingya refugees in Delhi, despite publicly denouncing their presence. AAP leaders, including Chief Minister Atishi and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, highlighted a tweet from Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri as evidence of BJP's involvement in providing housing for the refugees.

BJP's Delhi chief, Virendra Sachdeva, countered the allegations, asserting that their campaign targets illegal residents, not legal refugees. He labeled AAP's accusations as baseless rhetoric intended to distract from pressing issues impacting Delhi. Sachdeva emphasized concerns over illegal Rohingya and Bangladeshi settlements across multiple states.

This controversy arises as political tensions intensify before the Delhi Assembly elections in February, with both AAP and BJP entangled in a war of words, each accusing the other of misleading the public on this sensitive issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024